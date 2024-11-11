Ford call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Ford (F) with 34,449 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 26.50%. Nov-24 11 calls and Nov-24 11.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

