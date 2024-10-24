Ford call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Ford (F) with 69,860 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 46.37%. 11/1 weekly 12 calls and 11/1 weekly 11.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 20,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on October 28th.

