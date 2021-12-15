US Markets
F

Ford Bronco SUV does not win 'Top Safety Pick' - group

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Ford Motor Co's new 2021 Bronco four-door SUV did not qualify for its "Top Safety Pick" because of issues with its head restraints and headlights.

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Ford Motor Co's F.N new 2021 Bronco four-door SUV did not qualify for its "Top Safety Pick" because of issues with its head restraints and headlights.

The industry funded group said the Bronco's head restraints failed to provide good protection against whiplash injuries and its headlights provide inadequate illumination on curves.

Vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests. The Bronco received good ratings for five out of six tests but in the head restraint test the neck of the test dummy was subject to moderate force in a simulated rear-end crash and it received an acceptable rating.

Automakers often tout IIHS "Top Safety Pick" ratings. To get a "Top Safety Pick+" vehicles must have acceptable- or good-rated headlights that come standard across all trim levels.

Ford noted in a statement "all of Bronco’s safety features meet or exceed federal safety standards."

Ford has sold 25,855 Bronco SUVs in the United States through Nov. 30.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular