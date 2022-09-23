Markets
Ford Breaks Ground At BlueOval City Facility; To Provide About 6,000 Jobs In 2025

(RTTNews) - Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Friday it has officially broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company's 119-year history.

This is part of $5.6 billion investment by Ford and SK On to build a revolutionary all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in West Tennessee.

With construction underway at BlueOval City, Ford gets closer to its target of a 2 million EV production run rate globally by late 2026.

The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.

