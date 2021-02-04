Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

DETROIT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to $29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.8 billion.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconductor chip shortage could lead to a 10% to 20% loss in first-quarter production.

