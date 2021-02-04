US Markets
Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

Ford Motor Co on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to $29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.8 billion.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconductor chip shortage could lead to a 10% to 20% loss in first-quarter production.

