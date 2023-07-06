News & Insights

Ford auto sales rise on robust demand, improved supply

July 06, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday reported a near 10% rise in second-quarter U.S. auto sales, helped by strong demand for personal vehicles and easing supply chain disruptions.

The U.S. automaker's quarterly sales rose to 531,662 vehicles from 483,688 vehicles a year earlier.

Ford joins global rivals in reporting a rise in U.S. sales, as a steady jobs market despite the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy boosted demand.

On Wednesday, Japan-based Toyota's 7203.T North America unit reported a 7.13% rise in U.S. sales to 568,962 units, compared with Detroit's GM's GM.N 19% jump to 691,978 units for the quarter-ended June.

Industry-wide U.S. new vehicle sales in June were 1.37 million units, with an annual sales rate of about 15.7 million, according to data released by Wards Intelligence on Wednesday.

