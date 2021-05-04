Ford April U.S. Sales Up 64.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) Tuesday said U.S. sales for the month of April 2021 increased 64.8% to 197,813 vehicles from 120,044 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's April retail sales were up 57.1 percent.

Truck sales for the month grew 47.5% to 97,054 units, Car sales plunged 20.9% to 10,376 units and SUVs surged 119.8% to 90,383 units.

F-Series retail share expanded 2 percentage points through April of this year in the full-size pickup segment.

Ford said its electrified vehicle sales produced a new all-time monthly sales record, up 262 percent on new product offerings. Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 1,951, F-150 PowerBoost sales totaled 3,365, while Escape electrified sales totaled 3,695 in April. Electrified vehicle sales totaled 11,172, up 262 percent.

