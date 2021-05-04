Markets
F

Ford April U.S. Sales Up 64.8% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) Tuesday said U.S. sales for the month of April 2021 increased 64.8% to 197,813 vehicles from 120,044 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's April retail sales were up 57.1 percent.

Truck sales for the month grew 47.5% to 97,054 units, Car sales plunged 20.9% to 10,376 units and SUVs surged 119.8% to 90,383 units.

F-Series retail share expanded 2 percentage points through April of this year in the full-size pickup segment.

Ford said its electrified vehicle sales produced a new all-time monthly sales record, up 262 percent on new product offerings. Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 1,951, F-150 PowerBoost sales totaled 3,365, while Escape electrified sales totaled 3,695 in April. Electrified vehicle sales totaled 11,172, up 262 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular