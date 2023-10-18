News & Insights

Ford Appoints Kumar Galhotra As COO Of Its Global Industrial System

October 18, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Kumar Galhotra as Chief Operating Officer of Ford's global industrial system.

Galhotra will oversee all global vehicle engineering and cycle planning, ICE and hybrid programs, supply chain management, and manufacturing of vehicles on behalf of all the business units.

Prior to the new role, Galhotra was heading Ford Blue, the company's business unit for gas and hybrid vehicles.

Meanwhile, the automaker has appointed Andrew Frick as the head of Ford Blue to succeed Galhotra.

Frick had been managing Ford Blue's sales and distribution functions; trucks, SUVs and enthusiast vehicles; and operations in Mexico and Canada.

The new appointment serves as part of a series of organizational changes for the company's Ford+ growth plan.

