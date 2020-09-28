Ford applies for German COVID-19 loan guarantees - Handelsblatt

Adds background, adds no comment from company, changes dateline

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N, which operates two auto plants in Germany, has applied for 500 million euros ($582 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies like auto parts supplier Leoni LEOGn.DE, Ford would be the first major carmaker in the country to receive such help from the government.

The auto sector, one of the key pillars of Germany's industry, struggled even before the pandemic due to the shift toward electric vehicles and lower worldwide demand.

Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan guarantees while a smaller share is expected to come from German states, Handelsblatt added. The company had no immediate comment.

Ford's German subsidiary was founded in 1925 and operates factories in the western city of Cologne and in Saarlouis close to the French border.

($1 = 0.8598 euros)

