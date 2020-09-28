US Markets
Ford applies for German coronavirus state aid - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford F.N has applied for 500 million euros ($581 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at helping domestic companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

($1 = 0.8602 euros)

