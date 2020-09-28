Ford applies for German coronavirus state aid - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford F.N has applied for 500 million euros ($581 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at helping domestic companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

($1 = 0.8602 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.