Ford applies for German coronavirus state aid - Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford F.N has applied for 500 million euros ($581 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at helping domestic companies hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
($1 = 0.8602 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Thomas Seythal)
