Ford announces 600 job cuts related to UAW strike - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

September 15, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N has announced layoffs of 600 workers at its Michigan assembly plant, related to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike, CNBC reported on Friday.

At Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, dozens of UAW members were picketing the factory's main entrance on Friday, and many rued changes to their contract and work rules over the past 15 years that especially cut new "Tier II" hires at lower wages and reduced benefits.

