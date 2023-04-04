Ford and union in Mexico agree to 8.2% salary increase

MEXICO CITY, April 4 (Reuters) - The Ford Motor Co. F.N and its union in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua have reached a deal for the U.S. carmaker to raise wages 8.2% this year, pending a workers' vote, Mexican labor officials said on Tuesday.

The deal announced in a statement from the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration covers Ford's plant in Chihuahua, where it employs more than 2,000 workers, most of them union members.

They are represented by the National Union of Ford Motor Company Workers, which is part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one of the country's biggest labor organizations.

A CTM spokesman said the group had been seeking wage increases above inflation for its members. Ford did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.