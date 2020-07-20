Ford and Mobileye to Expand Partnership

Mobileye, a subsidiary of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), will provide Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) with the technology to power the automaker's next generation of driving and safety features. It will go into Ford vehicles across the globe, and will extend the existing collaboration between the two.

Under terms of the deal, Ford's next-generation cars and trucks will feature Mobileye's EyeQ technology, a camera-based system that aids drivers with pedestrian and vehicle detection as well as lane-keeping features. It will also include Active Drive Assist, the hands-free driving technology coming to Ford's all-new F-150 and the Mustang Mach-E.

"By customizing Mobileye's excellent software and sensing technology, Ford's great driver-assist features will continue to evolve and provide customers with confidence on the road throughout the life of their vehicles," said Lisa Drake, Ford's chief operating officer and vice president of global purchasing.

Image source: Getty Images.

On top of Mobileye's sensing capabilities, the Intel subsidiary will design Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technology (including a Mobileye logo).

Mobileye, which Intel purchased in 2017, has attained a leadership position in automobile technology. It currently works with 13 of the world's largest automakers.

Although this is not the first partnership between the two companies, it is the first time that Ford will provide Mobileye technology in an entire generation of vehicles.

"It is a privilege to extend and expand our long-standing collaboration with a company that is so committed to safety on behalf of its global customer base," Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua said.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.