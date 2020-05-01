Ford and GM Outline Path to Restart Operations

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has released an outline of its plan to restart its shuttered U.S. factories, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) has similar plans under way for its plants, according to a CNN report. Ford says it is using its experience from around the world where work has already resumed, as well as from the plants in the U.S. that have been working to make medical equipment needed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

GM showed off its Kokomo, Indiana facility to Vice President Mike Pence yesterday, where it has been making ventilators in conjunction with Ventec Life Systems. The automakers are using the new practices as a foundation for resuming auto manufacturing at their facilities. Restart dates have not been announced, but it's been reported that both are eyeing mid-May as the potential timeframe.

Image source: General Motors.

Some of the practices that Ford said it has implemented globally include "health assessment measures, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing." Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said that the global experience where plants have been operating for both auto and medical device work has shown it can safely manufacture with employees wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and face shields, as well as maintaining a minimum of six foot spacing between employees "wherever possible."

Ford also said it was collaborating with unions, including the UAW, "on initiatives to keep people safe, including completing daily health self-certifications, scanning temperatures and more."

10 stocks we like better than Ford

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.