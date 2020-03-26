US Markets

Ford aims to restart production at some North American plants in April

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was aiming to restart production at some plants in North America as early as April 6.

The No. 2. U.S. automaker said it was bringing key plants back online, while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers from the coronavirus pandemic. (https://ford.to/39m4Yin)

