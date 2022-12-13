US Markets
Ford adds work crew at Michigan plant as it boosts output of EV pickup

December 13, 2022 — 11:19 am EST

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Tuesday said it added a third work crew at an assembly plant near Detroit as it boosts production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The U.S. automaker said it added 250 jobs in November at the Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan, as a result of the additional crew.

