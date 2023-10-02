Forcepoint Says Completed Acquisition Of Its G2CI Cybersecurity Business By TPG

(RTTNews) - Forcepoint, a software firm, said on Monday that TPG Inc. (TPG), an asset management firm, has completed acquisition of its Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure or G2CI cybersecurity business.

The transaction separates Forcepoint's G2CI and Commercial businesses and marks Forcepoint G2CI as an independent company to provide cybersecurity for defense, intelligence, and critical national infrastructure industries.

TPG acquired the business through TPG Capital, its large-scale U.S. and European private equity platform.

Francisco Partners, an investment firm, will maintain a minority stake in Forcepoint G2CI. The firm continues to own Forcepoint's Commercial business.

As part of the transition, Forcepoint G2CI President Sean Berg has been named CEO of the new company, with immediate effect.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.