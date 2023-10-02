News & Insights

Markets
TPG

Forcepoint Says Completed Acquisition Of Its G2CI Cybersecurity Business By TPG

October 02, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Forcepoint, a software firm, said on Monday that TPG Inc. (TPG), an asset management firm, has completed acquisition of its Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure or G2CI cybersecurity business.

The transaction separates Forcepoint's G2CI and Commercial businesses and marks Forcepoint G2CI as an independent company to provide cybersecurity for defense, intelligence, and critical national infrastructure industries.

TPG acquired the business through TPG Capital, its large-scale U.S. and European private equity platform.

Francisco Partners, an investment firm, will maintain a minority stake in Forcepoint G2CI. The firm continues to own Forcepoint's Commercial business.

As part of the transition, Forcepoint G2CI President Sean Berg has been named CEO of the new company, with immediate effect.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.