Forced prison labour allegations untrue, China Tesco supplier says

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Allegations that a Chinese printing firm which supplies British supermarket giant Tesco TSCO.L uses forced foreigner prison labour are "completely fabricated", Chinese state television on Tuesday cited the factory's manger as saying.

Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a media report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.

