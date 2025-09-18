Markets
KRMD

ForCast Orthopedics And KORU Medical Partner On Novel Antibiotic Infusion Therapy

September 18, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ForCast Orthopedics, Inc. and KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) jointly announced Thursday an agreement leveraging KORU Medical's FreedomEDGE infusion system as part of ForCast's technology platform for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI).

PJI is a rare but serious complication of joint replacement procedures, and is challenging to treat because the infecting bacteria adhere to the prothesis and can form a protective biofilm which is resistant to standard systemic antibiotics.

KORU Medical's FreedomEDGE pump will provide the infusion technology to support ForCast's proprietary delivery system for PJI treatment, known as WIIS (Wearable Intra-Articular Infusion System), in anticipation of initiating a clinical trial in 2026.

ForCast's lead program, FC001, has received both Orphan Drug Designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Program (QIDP) designation from the US Food & Drug Administration, which enable eligibility for Fast-Track Designation and Priority Review.

ForCast Orthopedics is a development-stage company pioneering the treatment of PJJ with targeted antibiotic therapy.

