Forbo H1 Profit Declines

July 29, 2025 — 01:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Forbo reported first half profit of 33.4 million Swiss francs compared to 48.4 million Swiss francs, prior year. Operating profit before depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 67.6 million Swiss francs, corresponding to a decline of 22.1%. First half net sales were 546.9 million Swiss francs, down 1.5% in local currencies and 4.1% in the reporting currency, entirely due to lower volumes.

Assuming no further deterioration in the geopolitical or economic environment in the second half of 2025, Forbo expects a slight year-on-year decline in net sales in local currencies for the full financial year. Forbo projects a slightly improved profit in the second half of 2025 compared to the first half. For the full year 2025, the company expects a significant decline in profit versus the prior year.

