Forbidden Spirits Raises Funds to Revoke Trade Order

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp (TSE:VDKA.H) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp has completed the first tranche of a private placement, raising up to $305,000 to help meet financial obligations and seek revocation of a cease trade order. The funds will also support their operational needs and aid in reinstating trading of their shares. The company has issued convertible notes and finders warrants, pending necessary approvals and revocation of the cease trade order.

For further insights into TSE:VDKA.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.