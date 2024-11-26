Forbidden Spirits Raises Funds to Revoke Trade Order

News & Insights

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp (TSE:VDKA.H) has released an update.

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp has completed the first tranche of a private placement, raising up to $305,000 to help meet financial obligations and seek revocation of a cease trade order. The funds will also support their operational needs and aid in reinstating trading of their shares. The company has issued convertible notes and finders warrants, pending necessary approvals and revocation of the cease trade order.

