Forbidden Foods Ltd Transfers Options to Preserve Cash

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has announced the transfer of 10 million unquoted options to a former corporate advisory group in exchange for services, a move designed to preserve the company’s cash balance. CEO Alex Aleksic facilitated this transfer to maintain a stable balance sheet, which the board believes aligns with the company’s best interests. The transaction completes the company’s engagement with the advisor without affecting the balance sheet.

For further insights into AU:FFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.