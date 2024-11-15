News & Insights

Forbidden Foods Ltd Transfers Options to Preserve Cash

November 15, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has announced the transfer of 10 million unquoted options to a former corporate advisory group in exchange for services, a move designed to preserve the company’s cash balance. CEO Alex Aleksic facilitated this transfer to maintain a stable balance sheet, which the board believes aligns with the company’s best interests. The transaction completes the company’s engagement with the advisor without affecting the balance sheet.

