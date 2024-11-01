Forbidden Foods Ltd Announces Director Change

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has announced the departure of Katie Eshuys from the board, effective 31 October 2024. Eshuys held 500,000 ordinary fully paid shares and an equal number of unlisted options, highlighting her significant stake in the company. This change may prompt investors to reassess the leadership dynamics and its potential impact on the stock’s performance.

