Forbidden Foods Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 27, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 29 in Melbourne, inviting shareholders to engage and vote on important company matters. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy to ensure their voices are heard in shaping the company’s future.

