News & Insights

Stocks

Forbidden Foods Expands with Oat Milk Acquisition

October 27, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd, listed on ASX as FFF, has strategically acquired Oat Milk Goodness to bolster its presence in the fast-growing non-dairy segment. This acquisition has already contributed to a 19% increase in group revenues year-over-year, highlighting potential for further growth. Additionally, the company has implemented cost-saving measures and plans to leverage its expanded distribution network to enhance sales of both OMG and its Blue Dinosaur product range.

For further insights into AU:FFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.