Forbidden Foods Expands with Oat Milk Acquisition

Forbidden Foods Ltd, listed on ASX as FFF, has strategically acquired Oat Milk Goodness to bolster its presence in the fast-growing non-dairy segment. This acquisition has already contributed to a 19% increase in group revenues year-over-year, highlighting potential for further growth. Additionally, the company has implemented cost-saving measures and plans to leverage its expanded distribution network to enhance sales of both OMG and its Blue Dinosaur product range.

