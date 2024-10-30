Forbidden Foods Expands with New Coffee Protein Drink

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd has expanded its Oat Milk Goodness range with the launch of a new coffee-flavored protein drink, now available in 130 Ampol Foodary outlets across Australia. The product, which features 20g of plant-based protein and less sugar than competitors, is also available through the company’s ecommerce channels. This strategic move aims to tap into the growing demand for healthy and sustainable food options, potentially boosting sales and distribution further.

