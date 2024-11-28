Forbidden Foods’ AGM Success Signals Strategic Growth

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reinforcing investor confidence and strategic direction. Key decisions included the election of new directors and the approval of future securities issuance under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. These outcomes highlight the company’s commitment to growth and governance.

