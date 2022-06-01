US Markets
Forbes terminates $630 mln SPAC deal

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 1 (Reuters) - Forbes said on Wednesday it had terminated its $630 million deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd OPA.N, amid a downturn in sentiment for blank-check deals and as regulatory scrutiny of SPACs tightens.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle said Forbes' digital transformation has delivered double-digit growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the past year, which "significantly outperformed the financial targets provided at the start of the SPAC transaction last year".

The company last year announced plans to merge with Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus SPAC.

