Forbes said to explore sale -NYT

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Media firm Forbes is exploring a sale of its business at a price of at least $630 million, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people with knowledge of the process.

The publisher of Forbes magazine has tapped investment bank Citigroup to explore the sale of its business after a previous deal to go public fell through, the NYT reported. https://nyti.ms/3BB8xCP

Forbes and Citigroup were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

