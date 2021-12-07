Forbes Recognizes Adena Friedman on 2021 List of the World’s Most Powerful Women

Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman has been selected as one of Forbes’ Most Powerful Women for the year. With her inclusion on this prestigious list, Forbes recognized Friedman’s efforts to modernize and diversify Nasdaq as a technology company with a focus on growth opportunities, such as data research services.

As the first woman CEO to lead a global stock exchange, Friedman has worked to bring companies back to the public market and make investing more accessible. Forbes noted that she believes Nasdaq is “an engine for capitalism.”

This year has been a record year for initial public offerings, with almost 1,000 companies coming to the public markets, surpassing the previous records for IPOs set in the 1990s. Nasdaq also expanded its efforts to make the markets more accessible through its Purpose and the new Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant Program, which strives to accelerate progress in diversifying entrepreneurship and empowering a more diverse group of investors. Since launching the program in March, the Foundation has awarded grants to four projects and organizations devoted to supporting young adults as well as Black, Latinx and Indigenous entrepreneurs.

For Forbes’ 18th annual list of powerful women, the magazine analyzed four key metrics to determine this year’s rankings, including:

Money (GDP, revenue, assets under management, or net worth)

Media mentions

Impact (employee count, population)

Spheres of influence

Forbes said it also examined hard power (currencies and constitutions), dynamic power (audiences, communities and creative influence) and soft power (what are leaders doing with their influence, and particularly how they responded to the challenges presented by Covid) within the context of each woman’s field.

“All of these women represent the driving thesis behind the compilation of the list: it’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power. A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform,” Forbes said.

This year’s list highlights 40 CEOs and 19 world leaders, as well as an immunologist.

“While the people on the 18th annual list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women come from 30 countries and territories and work across finance, technology, politics, philanthropy, entertainment and more, they are united by a sense of duty,” Forbes said.

The honor from Forbes builds upon Friedman’s other recognitions this year, including one of Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders for 2021 and Barron’s Top 30 CEOs of this year.

Read Forbes’ profile of Adena.

Check out Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Powerful Women for 2021.