News & Insights

Markets
GIB

Forbes Magazine Names CGI Among The World's Best Management Consulting Firms For 2023

September 20, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CGI, Inc. (GIB, GIB.A.TO) announced Wednesday that it has once again been named one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes magazine.

The annual ranking recognizes CGI for its capabilities in delivering insights-driven business and strategic IT consulting services to commercial and public sector clients across the globe.

Business leaders rely on Forbes' annual list to help them evaluate management consulting firms as they seek partners to help drive forward their strategic plans.

Forbes presents this annual award in collaboration with Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.