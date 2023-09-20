Forbes Magazine Names CGI Among The World's Best Management Consulting Firms For 2023

(RTTNews) - CGI, Inc. (GIB, GIB.A.TO) announced Wednesday that it has once again been named one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes magazine.

The annual ranking recognizes CGI for its capabilities in delivering insights-driven business and strategic IT consulting services to commercial and public sector clients across the globe.

Business leaders rely on Forbes' annual list to help them evaluate management consulting firms as they seek partners to help drive forward their strategic plans.

Forbes presents this annual award in collaboration with Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

