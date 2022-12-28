Forbes Advisor U.S. Outlook 2023

For consumers, 2022 was a year of upheaval. Prices skyrocketed at the highest inflation rates in 40 years. As the Federal Reserve tried to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, borrowing costs soared for homebuyers and credit card holders, while savers saw sweeter returns.

Crypto crashed, stocks spun around, travel took off again, airlines fumbled, massive student loan relief got sidelined and small businesses struggled.

What will 2023 bring? Forbes Advisor has answers—plus information and tools to help your household take advantage of financial opportunities in the new year.

Outlook 2023

Banking

Watch for These Bank Promotions and Bonuses in 2023

If you’re looking to open a bank account, you might as well get a cash bonus while you’re at it. Several banks are running sign-up bonuses heading into 2023 on both checking and savings accounts. These promotions can add up to several hundred dollars to your account balance if you meet the requirements, so make sure you know what to expect and where to find the cash.

Read more: How To Get the Best Bank Bonuses in 2023

Here’s How To Score With CDs in 2023

Rates on certificates of deposit are on the rise, and they’re expected to continue climbing in 2023. Before you lock your money into a CD, be certain you know how to get the best rates. Consider how interest is compounded and look for promotional CDs to help maximize your earnings. Creating a CD ladder might be the best way to take advantage of rising returns.

Read more: How To Get the Best CD Rates in 2023

How Your Checking Account Will Change in the New Year

It’s likely 2023 will see more innovation among fintech companies and online banks. The digital banks may start teaming up with retailers to offer more in-person services, while traditional banks are expected to focus more on person-to-person payments. Prepare for the changes by reading our tips on how to find the best checking account for your needs in the new year.

Read more: Best Checking Account Trends for 2023

Betting

Sports Betting Launches in Ohio

The Buckeye State’s sports betting industry finally has the green light to take bets under a law passed in late 2021. As a result, one of the largest untapped sports betting markets in the U.S. will be online starting Jan. 1, 2023. Residents and visitors can place bets over mobile devices.

Read more: How To Bet on Sports Online in Ohio Starting January 2023

Super Bowl LVII

The 2022-23 NFL season is winding down. The Super Bowl, the pinnacle of the American sports industry, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12. Most Americans reside in a state with some form of legal sports betting. There are countless ways to bet, including nongame options if you don’t follow football but want some added excitement or interest.

Read more: How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Bust Your Bracket

Not long after the Super Bowl, the sports world turns its attention to the second-biggest event of the year. The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament kicks off in the early spring. While brackets remain the most popular form of wagering on the tournament, traditional sports wagering is widely available.

Read more: How and Where To Bet on March Madness

Plan To Pay Sports Betting Taxes

If you are a sports bettor, we hope you won some of your wagers this year and turned a profit. It’s important to remember that sports betting winnings are taxable income, so consult a tax professional to determine how much you may owe depending on your state.

Read more: How Much Taxes Do You Pay on Sports Betting?

Credit Cards and Travel

How Much Cash Back Could You Get From Credit Cards in 2023?

The economy’s direction may be hard to predict, but we can say with certainty that consumers stand to cash in big with credit card rewards in 2023. Rising inflation—and prices—mean increased rewards on everyday spending. Choosing a credit card that rewards you best for your spending patterns can take some of the sting out of higher prices. Knowing what you stand to gain is the first step toward putting cash back in your pocket in the coming year.

Read more: Credit Cards Rewards Outlook for 2023

Picking the Right Travel Credit Card for 2023

With the Covid-19 pandemic becoming less of a looming presence in our lives (we hope), travel has become possible again. But things are different than before. The way people are traveling, where they’re going and how they’re getting there are evolving. If you have the right travel credit card, you’ll be set no matter how you choose to venture out into the world.

Read more: Travel Credit Card Trends for 2023

Top Ways To Travel for Less in the New Year

Who doesn’t love to save money? And saving money on travel? Even better. As anyone who’s ever taken a vacation can attest, travel can be a serious blow to your wallet. But it doesn’t have to be. Smart travelers know the tips to keep their dollars where they belong: in their wallets.

Read more: 3 Ways To Save on Travel in 2023

Education

College Enrollment Rates Slow

College enrollment is still increasing, but the rate of increase has fallen dramatically in recent years. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) projects total enrollment in postsecondary degree-granting institutions will increase by just 3% from 2017 to 2028, versus 17% growth from 2003 to 2017.

Read more: Starting a Trade School or Vocational Program? Here’s What To Expect

Students Seek Alternatives to Traditional Degrees

We believe the waning interest in colleges and universities is part of a larger trend in which recent high school graduates and career-changers are choosing cheaper, shorter-term higher education options over traditional degree programs. Bootcamp tuition costs around $11,000 per program, while tuition and fees for a four-year undergraduate degree from a public, in-state university cost over $37,000 on average, according to the NCES.

Read more: Are Coding Bootcamps Worth It?

Nursing and Tech Top Fastest-Growing Careers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its projections for the fastest-growing occupations for 2021 to 2031 earlier this year. The average projected growth for all careers nationwide is just 5% between 2021 and 2031.

Some notable takeaways from the BLS list of fastest-growing occupations:

Nurse practitioners topped the list with a projected 46% growth.

Several tech occupations also made the list, including data scientist, information security analyst and web developer, all projected to grow by more than 29%.

Read more: How To Become a Nurse Practitioner: A Step-by-Step Guide

Home

Moving Is Changing Rapidly

If you’re planning to move in 2023, expect the unexpected. Brace yourself for rapidly changing conditions, especially if you’re moving locally or within your region. You can also expect more automation as part of your moving process. No longer are in-person estimations necessary—with many companies, customers can now take videos and photos of their homes and items to receive a moving estimate.

Read more: 6 Moving Trends To Keep an Eye On for 2023

Home Remodeling Gets Personal

In 2023, personalizing your kitchen reno could be one of your best moves. Kitchens are becoming spaces to show off personality and perspective. Combining indoor and outdoor spaces is also a continuing trend that involves installing large-scale doors and windows that allow easier access to the outside. The curved furniture trend is showing up in archways and curvy wall shelving.

Read more: Here Are the Biggest Home Remodeling Trends of 2023

Home Design Trends Warm Up

Design experts are urging homeowners looking for a design change to abandon gray in favor of warmer tones. Designers tell Forbes Home that atmospheric and natural colors are filling 2023 paint color previews and will continue throughout the year. Other colors to consider for walls, cabinets and accents are soft pinks, neutral colors and rustic tones.

Read more: 2023 Decor Trends To Look Out For in the New Year

Insurance

What’s the Road Ahead for Car Insurance?

Car insurance rates are expected to keep accelerating upward, so brace yourself for your next renewal bill. Continued supply chain woes, inflation and expensive car accidents are fueling higher car insurance costs in 2023. Learn more about the major factors driving car insurance costs higher for 2023.

Read more: 2023 Outlook for Car Insurance Buyers: Here’s the Bill

Americans Love Pets—and Pet Insurance

Pet insurance is more than twice as popular as it was four years ago. But many pet owners may be unfamiliar with how this fast-growing product works. Find out how something called the Pet Insurance Act serves as a model law that could provide some consistency among pet insurance plans and what’s available to you.

Read more: Pet Insurance Outlook for 2023

Insure Yourself for More Travel Nightmares

Covid has forever changed how we think about travel—and continues to be the top concern among travelers. Trip delay insurance is on deck to gain in popularity as flight cancellations and delays continue to plague air travel. Learn more about the trends shaping travel insurance in the coming year, including top 2023 destinations and average trip costs.

Read more: Travel Insurance Outlook for 2023: Hello, Big Spender

Investing and Retirement

How Far Will the Fed Go?

In 2023, the Federal Reserve will slow or even halt its interest rate increases. How quickly Fed policymakers can ease up on their monetary policy tightening—and how much more economic pain will be inflicted along the way—is anybody’s guess.

Read more: 2023 Federal Reserve Outlook

Wall Street Forecast: Keep Your Seat Belt Buckled

The stock market was extremely challenging in 2022, thanks to inflation and rising interest rates. The bad news is that these headwinds won’t be going away any time soon, plus there’s a possible recession on the horizon. That means stock market investors should prepare for another bumpy ride in 2023.

Read more: Stock Market Outlook for 2023

More Crypto Craziness Coming?

Cryptocurrency markets had a very rough year in 2022, buffeted by steadily declining prices, major crypto meltdowns and high-profile scandals. In 2023, crypto faces major pressures from these developments, although some investors are hopeful given that the market has rebounded from similar disasters in the past.

Read more: Crypto Outlook for 2023

Loans

What Will Happen With Student Loans?

Since the start of the pandemic, student loans have been on a wild ride. Most borrowers have seen their payments paused for nearly three years, and tens of millions of student loan holders are potentially eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. See when payments will resume and if forgiveness will be processed next year.

Read more: Student Loan Outlook: What To Expect in 2023

Personal Loans Will Put More of a Bite on Borrowers

There are two key aspects of personal loans to keep your eye on: interest rates and qualification requirements. If you’re planning to borrow money in the coming year, it’s crucial to understand how changes in rates and eligibility standards may shift personal loans in 2023.

Read more: Personal Loan Outlook 2023: Watch Out for More Expensive Loans

Will 2023 Be a Bad Time for Business Loans?

People are questioning the state of the economy as a possible 2023 recession awaits. The outlook may be unsettling for business owners thinking about borrowing money. Understanding how business loan rates are expected to move with the economy will give you a better grasp of whether now is the right time to take out a business loan.

Read more: Will Business Loans Get More Expensive in 2023?

Mortgages

Will Mortgage Rates Keep Us Guessing?

Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022. While many economists say rates will stabilize in the low 6% range in early 2023, others argue rates will go higher. Here’s a look at predictions of how mortgage rates will move throughout 2023.

Read more: Mortgage Forecast for 2023

Don’t Rule Out a Refi in 2023

Even though mortgage rates have jumped in 2022, there may still be time to refinance your mortgage in 2023, depending on your current interest rate. This will be especially helpful if rates calm down, as many economists have predicted.

Read more: Will 2023 Be a Good Time for a Mortgage Refinance?

Should You Tap Your Home Equity in the New Year?

Many homeowners have built up a lot of equity in their homes the past few years, making it a good time to take out a home equity line of credit (HELOC). Here’s where HELOC rates are headed into 2023.

Read more: Forecast for HELOC Rates in 2023

Small Business

E-Commerce Combats Post-Pandemic Uncertainty

As economic uncertainty continues, a robust e-commerce platform can help you deploy an impressive online storefront for your company. Even if you already have a physical retail store, selling products online can help you reach the growing number of customers who prefer to shop from home.

Read more: How To Build an E-Commerce Website

Labor Market Challenges Require a Sound Strategy

Labor shortages have raised the stakes in what businesses need to do to attract quality talent as they grow. And while looming economic worries and layoffs across the economy might have cooled things down, effective recruiting and hiring practices will assuredly have use in the new year.

Read more: 2023 Hiring & Recruiting Trends

Cloud-Based Communications Continue To Grow

Even as some businesses go back to in-office work, the value of cloud-based communication tools has proven that it’s possible to give employees the flexibility they need while still ensuring work gets done. The new year is a perfect time to reassess your communications needs and perhaps find new tools for your company.

Read more: 2023 VoIP Trends

Wheels

Electric Vehicle Adoption Is on the Rise

The number of EVs purchased in the U.S. has nearly doubled since 2019. Despite ongoing chip shortages, rising battery pack costs and the loss of tax incentives thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), organic demand for EVs continues to outpace supply. Plus, charging stations are becoming more prevalent.

Read more: EV Adoption in 2023

Used Car Prices Will Drop—Sometimes

In mid-2020, used car prices began a steady two-year climb and shredded historical depreciation patterns and resale value, leading to some cars selling used for more than they did new. The fever, experts say, will break in early 2023, but not all buyers will see relief. New-vehicle inventories are starting to climb, which means less pressure on used vehicles. The knock-on effect of low production during the pandemic means 2019 and newer models should retain their high prices for some time. Cars between 4 and 13 years old will likely fall in price by 10% to 20%.

Read more: Used Car Prices in 2023

Automotive Retailing Will Move Online

Nowhere has the drop in used car prices been illustrated more dramatically than the decline of online used car retailer Carvana, whose share price has fallen from $360 in August of 2021 to less than $5 today. But Carvana’s online sales approach, and Tesla’s on the new-vehicle side, has hugely impacted consumers, who were never entirely in love with the traditional dealership experience anyway. EV startups Rivian, Lucid and VinFast have followed Tesla’s online-only model, which also reduces costs for the manufacturer, and now legacy automakers are following suit.

Last year Volvo announced plans to sell its EVs online with a no-haggle pricing model, and in 2022 Ford CEO Jim Farley announced that Ford would sell all future electric products online. Though traditional dealerships were initially slow to embrace online retailing, about two-thirds of them have agreed to the new rules. GM followed with a plan for regional EV distribution centers, and other automakers have helped their dealers build online sales portals. Expect easier transactions in the future.

Read more: Automotive Retailing in 2023

New EVs Will Take Center Stage

While supply-chain issues have delayed some models, serious game-changers are on the horizon. Although some excellent gas-powered cars will soon reach the market, including the BMW M2, Alfa-Romeo Tonale and Mazda CX-90, the vehicles we think will have the most influence are universally electric.

Kia’s EV9 will be the first affordable three-row electric SUV, and even if it’s priced around $60,000, that’s still $30,000 less than any existing competitor. Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz will be the first all-electric minivan sold in the U.S. The Lucid will again take aim at Tesla’s Model S with the less-expensive Air Pure, while the Hyundai Ioniq 6 may provide Tesla Model 3-like range and performance at a much lower price in a nicer package. Chevrolet’s Silverado EV will bring a new choice to America’s largest single segment, full-size pickups.

Read more: 2023’s Most Important New Vehicles

