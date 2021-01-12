Forbes Advisor U.S. Outlook 2021

The arrival of 2021 has to have been one of the most highly anticipated new years in recent memory. When the clock struck midnight, the collective sigh of relief was almost audible.

Specific to your personal finances, the need for solid fundamentals—like saving, budgeting, investing, managing debt, preparing for taxes—is heightened during a time of genuine economic crisis. Several primary themes carry into 2021:

The importance of being financially prepared for economic disruptions over which you have no individual control

The need to have estate planning and insurance plans in place, even if it feels too soon to think about those issues

How essential it is to continue to educate yourself about how money works, so that you can make the best choices

As the presidential inauguration approaches, we’re learning more about the Biden administration’s priorities for its first 100 days. And yet there are still so many unknowns—especially as relate to Covid-19 and the U.S. economy’s rebuilding from it in critical sectors like transportation and hospitality.

Forbes Advisor offers the tools you need to make 2021 a positive financial year for you and your family. This 2021 Outlook provides starting points across banking and personal finance, credit cards and travel, insurance, investing and retirement, and mortgages and loans.

Banking and Personal Finance

The beginning of a new year is the logical time to look back at the previous year and see what financial habits you may need or want to improve upon. If you overindulged during the holiday season, that can be a perfect excuse for getting your personal finances back on track:

The turning of one year to the next also provides the opportunity to revisit—or to establish—your budget. One of the major lessons taught by 2020 is the need for having a budget, or at least a set of financial habits, that can adapt to changes that may be far beyond your control:

In 2021, specific to banking, “We aren’t going back to February [2020],” as stated by Synchrony’s chief strategy officer. The pandemic greatly accelerated the need to take banking out of branches and into the digital space, and many of these changes will persist:

As early as September 2020, 69% of people surveyed said fintech was a “financial lifeline” during the pandemic. Part of the migration to more digital interactions with your bank or credit union involves utilizing the available online alerts and tools for automating your banking:

Whether your banking is conducted digitally or in person, the choices you make specific to your checking, savings, money market accounts or certificates of deposit affect every other aspect of your financial life. Are there changes you need to make to be banking smarter?

Credit Cards and Travel

Every new year comes with an invitation to take a look at your finances, including your credit card portfolio. What worked on January 1, 2020 is likely due for a revisit. Forbes Advisor has some prompts to help you make the most of your credit in 2021:

Beginning in March, 2020 brought travel to a halt and may have left you with overflowing miles and points balances. Before you safely resume travel, take a look at what your travel rewards can do for you in 2021:

When shopping moves online, identity thieves follow. With a few simple steps, you can help stop identity fraud in its tracks:

Airlines and hotel chains have extended status benefits in response to travel’s grinding to a halt. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the status you have now makes sense for your future travels. Before you travel again, it’s a good idea to take a hard look at your loyalty programs to see if they still fit your needs:

Insurance

Life insurance companies rolled with the punches in 2020, adjusting coverage and technology to adapt to the pandemic. Here’s what buyers can look for in 2021:

Since the pandemic, the focus has started to shift to more customer-centered services, comprehensive policies and flexibility. Here are some of the travel insurance changes that you can expect to see in 2021:

Investing and Retirement

The new year is delivering new optimism for markets, with Covid-19 vaccines and a new administration in Washington, D.C. Wall Street strategists suggest markets have all the headlines they need to keep heading higher, but they caution that there’s likely to be continued volatility in 2021—as well as the potential for more surprises:

The year 2020 was bookended by two bull markets, with a short-lived bear market in the middle. That scenario has happened before—most recently in 1987—but the speed of the recovery from the pandemic lows surprised even hardened market commentators:

Predicting investing trends is a mugs game, but that won’t stop us. We take a look at a few of the big trends that will be impacting the investing world through 2021:

Retirement tips for 2021 may be little changed from prior years, featuring sage advice like cutting as much spending as you can to plan for unforeseen developments, and to make conservative decisions with your retirement investments. However, an economy healing from the pandemic and adjusting to a new administration adds a few new wrinkles to the old nostrums:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell got his wish: Congress finally managed to pass a second stimulus package. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed had been begging for months for our elected representatives to do something, anything to help Americans wading through the economic wreckage of Covid-19. Fed policy will be more or less on autopilot until the economy truly begins to heal:

Mortgages and Loans

Mortgage rates repeatedly shattered record lows throughout 2020, and they continue to fall at the start of 2021. Still, the low-rates party won’t last forever. But even if interest rates rise in 2021, you still have time to score a great deal on a new home loan or to refinance your existing mortgage:

Record low mortgage rates are nice and all, but that doesn’t mean housing is affordable. In fact, some buyers have been priced out of the market because of rising home prices that have “more than offset the decline in rates,” one expert tells Forbes Advisor. We’ll arm you with three homebuyer strategies in a seller’s market—and tell you where in the U.S. you may find a deal:

There are more would-be buyers than there are houses for sale. This simple fact is helping to fuel explosive housing price growth in many areas of the country. But there’s reason to be optimistic that the housing crunch could begin easing this year. If you’re in the market for a home, here are some tips to make the best of the situation:

A new presidential administration and a new Congress all controlled by the same political party could mean big changes for student loans in the year ahead. Expect decisions on whether to extend Covid-19-related loan payment suspension, cancel student loan debt and simplify federal student loan repayment plans:

Moving Forward With Confidence

As shown by our experience in 2020, what starts out as a normal enough year can become anything but. One of the most disruptive aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the variety of effects it has had—and is continuing to have—on different sectors of the U.S. economy: from closing some businesses entirely to creating new opportunities for others.

It’s not only in sports that the best defense is a good offense: The more you know about your personal financial situation—and the more you know about your options for improving it—the better equipped you will be to make smart financial decisions.

