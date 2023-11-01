Foran Mining (TSXV:FOM) Price Target Increased by 7.91% to 5.07

The average one-year price target for Foran Mining (TSXV:FOM) has been revised to 5.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.91% from the prior estimate of 4.70 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from the latest reported closing price of 4.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foran Mining. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 77.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOM is 0.59%, a decrease of 30.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.13% to 13,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 6,755K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 91.25% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 3,146K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 97.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 5,483.22% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 894K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 64.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOM by 215.00% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 770K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 650K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

