Foran Mining (FMCXF) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 3.55

The average one-year price target for Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) has been revised to 3.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 3.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.05 to a high of 4.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.17% from the latest reported closing price of 3.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foran Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCXF is 0.85%, an increase of 93.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.34% to 6,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 5,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 770K shares.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCXF by 4.51% over the last quarter.

JZRO - Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 117.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMCXF by 7.32% over the last quarter.

