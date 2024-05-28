News & Insights

Foran Mining Expands Tesla Zone Mineralization

May 28, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) has released an update.

Foran Mining Corporation reports promising results from its winter drilling program at the Tesla Zone within the McIlvenna Bay Property in Saskatchewan, confirming significant mineralization in newly identified intervals. The company’s exploration has expanded the known mineralized zone both along strike and at depth, with two step-out holes revealing thick intersections of copper and zinc-rich lenses. The Tesla Zone’s mineralization remains open in all directions, indicating the potential for further expansion of the resource.

