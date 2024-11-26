Foran Mining Expands Exploration with New Agreement

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) has released an update.
Foran Mining has entered into an option agreement with Voyageur Mineral Explorers to acquire the Hanson Lake property in Saskatchewan, boosting its exploration potential in the Tesla Trend. The agreement allows Foran to explore the property for five years with an option to fully acquire it, aiming for long-term exploration success.
