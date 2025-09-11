Foraco International Plans To Buy Upto 1 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Foraco International SA (FRACF), Thursday announced the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted for filing the company's Notice in respect of a normal course issuer bid to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative trading systems.

Following this, the company plans to purchase upto 1 million shares at prevailing market prices commencing September 15, 2025 and ending September 14, 2026.

The company added that it intends to hold the shares, until the same are required to be transferred to employees to satisfy the company's obligations in respect of grants made by Foraco to its employees under the company's free share plans.

Tuesday, Foraco's stock closed at $1.48, down 0.67 percent on the OTC Markets.

