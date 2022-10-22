For Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) insiders, selling US$2.1m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Last week, Vulcan Materials Company's (NYSE:VMC) stock jumped 4.7%, but insiders who sold US$2.1m worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$190, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vulcan Materials

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David Clement, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$198 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$155. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Vulcan Materials insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Vulcan Materials Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Vulcan Materials insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Vulcan Materials Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vulcan Materials shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Vulcan Materials insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vulcan Materials you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

