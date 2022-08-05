For VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) insiders, selling US$733k worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Even though VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) stock gained 8.0% last week, insiders who sold US$733k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$211, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

VeriSign Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Kathleen Cote, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$544k worth of shares at a price of US$218 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$197. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in VeriSign than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

VeriSign Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of VeriSign shares. In total, Independent Director Timothy Tomlinson sold US$128k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of VeriSign

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. VeriSign insiders own about US$208m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The VeriSign Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since VeriSign is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that VeriSign has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

