For Tomorrow’s Brightest Internet Opportunities, Look to India

The digitization of India has reached an inflection point. The conditions and technology born in Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives and numerous unicorns in all corners of the globe. With India’s swelling middle class of youthful online consumers as the catalyst, new innovative companies are now poised to go public and spark a golden age of digital transformation for the country.

EMQQ Global recently introduced the India Internet and Ecommerce ETF (NYSE Arca: INQQ), expanding its line-up of emerging market internet and e-commerce sector-related ETFs, which includes the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEArca: EMQQ) and the Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ).

INQQ follows the India Internet and Ecommerce Index and holds about 20 stocks. The rookie ETF could be an ideal way to capitalize on India’s favorable demographic trends.

"The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSE: INQQ), is designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to the Internet and Ecommerce sectors in India. Armed with 27% of the worlds Gen -Z population, a middle class set to double by 2030, and 25 million new smartphone users added every quarter, the stage is set for the country to enter a golden age of digitization," according to INQQ ETF.

INQQ offers investors the opportunity to get in on a long-term growth trend.

"India’s growth now stands at an inflection point. The unique entrepreneurial conditions that gave rise to Silicon Valley have spread, been adapted, and matured with India now the world leader in start-ups with over 70 unicorns crossing a value of $1 billion. With India’s swelling middle class of youthful digitized consumers hungry for modernization serving as a catalyst, these innovative companies are just now beginning to go public and join the ranks of INQQ," according to the fund provider.

The over 20 current holdings of INQQ derive a majority of revenue from internet and e-commerce activities in India. Constituents are from but not limited to sectors including internet services, internet retail, internet broadcasting, internet media, online advertising, online travel, online gaming, search engines, and social networks.

