For The Second Time, Biden Enters The White House Facing A Housing Crisis

President Joe Biden is no stranger to severe housing problems. When he became vice president in 2009 under the Obama administration, he inherited a massive subprime mortgage crisis that caused millions of people to lose their homes through foreclosure while trillions of dollars of equity disappeared.

The housing crisis was the country’s worst piñata, filled with sloppy and predatory lending, expensive adjustable-rate mortgages, an oversupply of housing and lack of government oversight. And when it was finally split open, it exposed a rotten system that needed an overhaul.

As Biden enters the White House again, this time as president, he’ll have to battle with another complex housing crisis.

The immediate need is from millions of renters who are facing eviction and mounting rent backpay. Meanwhile, on the buyer side, many would-be first-time homebuyers can’t access homeownership as the supply of for-sale homes continues to lag, pushing home prices higher and higher.

The question is: What housing lessons and policies will Biden bring from his first time in the White House—and what ideas should stay behind?

Millions of Renters Could Be Evicted Come Spring

The most pressing housing problem Biden is facing is the potential renter eviction disaster—stoked by lockdown-fueled unemployment—if lawmakers don’t come up with a concrete solution that makes sense for everyone.

“To stabilize the rental market, you have to address the back issue for tenants and for the small landlords who rely on these mortgages to pay their bills,” says Gary Painter, professor and director at the USC Sol Price Center for Social Innovation and director of the Homelessness Policy Research Institute.

Some 9.5 million renters say they had trouble paying rent in the previous 30 days, and about 10% of adult renters were behind on rent, according to recent data from the Urban Institute.

Hours after swearing in, Biden signed an executive order pushing back the federal eviction moratorium until March 31. However, this is just a stopgap solution that only delays the problem rather than solving it.

Many policy experts suggest more federal dollars will be needed so renters are not on the hook for thousands of dollars in back rent when the moratorium expires, resulting in immediate eviction if they don’t have the funds.

Experts are mixed on whether the rent balance should go to renters (who would then pay the landlords) or straight to landlords on behalf of the tenants. Either way, the tenant would no longer face eviction and the resulting credit problems; at the same time, the landlords would be able to pay their bills, including any mortgage payments.

What Happened During the Last Housing Crisis?

This potential solution contrasts what happened during the housing crisis when the banks got bailed out via the controversial $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) Act signed into law by President George W. Bush on October 3, 2008.

Although TARP became law before the Obama administration took office, Obama sought from Congress (and received) the unused remainder of the allotted TARP funds, which totaled $350 billion.

In essence, the money skipped struggling homeowners and went straight to banks to help stabilize the market. In many instances, this left homeowners without a home and poor credit; for some people, these disastrous setbacks took almost a decade to repair. Some experts have speculated the funds would have “flowed upstream” if they would have given homeowners money to pay their mortgages.

“Last time we were in a housing crisis, we bailed out the banks. But if we would’ve just paid people’s mortgages, the money would’ve still gone to the banks without renters going through distress,” says Andrew Jakabovics, vice president of policy development at Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that examines America’s affordable housing crisis.

“Studies have shown that when people get stimulus checks, the majority are using the funds to pay their mortgages and buy groceries,” Jakabovics says. “There’s not a lot of abuse.”

Some years after the peak of the housing crisis, Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, a real estate information company and an online marketplace for foreclosed and defaulted properties, crunched the numbers to find out how much it would’ve cost the government to pay off all the mortgages in default during the earlier housing meltdown.

The total was about $400 billion, which doesn’t make a lot of sense as the TARP bill was $300 billion more, and “banks still said it wouldn’t be enough,” Sharga says, largely due to the “exotic trading products in securities” that banks still needed to make up for.

Taking Lessons From the Last Crisis

“I certainly hope the lessons of the financial crisis guide the Biden administration.

We have a real potential for an eviction crisis,” says Zach Neumann, senior project manager for the Future of Work Initiative at The Aspen Institute. “What’s scary is to have millions of evictions and millions of foreclosures, now you lose independently affordable housing.”

He points out that while there are “lots of places where you can enter the bank-to-renter chain,” the best place to intervene is on behalf of the tenants. This type of global relief gives everyone a shot at getting what they need without letting the least supported member of the chain walk away with the most enormous burden.

As far as commercial entities waiting on back rent, Painter says this could be a situation where people renegotiate commercial mortgages using federal funds to pay out a portion of what’s owed.

“Maybe the banks don’t get all the money they’re owed, maybe the mortgage holder doesn’t pay everyone, and low-income renters don’t have this mountain of debt they can’t repay. Everyone takes a haircut,” Painter says.

Which Mortgage Protections Should Stay (And Which One Should Go)

The housing crisis begat policy designed to prevent another housing crisis, namely the far-reaching Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act—which, incidentally, some policy experts say is what might’ve helped save Covid-era homeowners from another ill-fated housing disaster.

Dodd-Frank was a systemic approach to stamping out predatory lending, inaccurate credit score reporting and curbing high-risk financial products.

“Looking back, I actually think Dodd-Frank prevented some of the housing carnage we could have had during Covid—and I wasn’t a big fan of Dodd-Frank,” Sharga says. “About 20% of borrowers in forbearance have never missed a payment, which is a testament to the strength of the quality of today’s loans.”

Most policy experts agree that Dodd-Frank regulations are an important part of the mortgage lending space as far as regulations are concerned.

However, the False Claims Act, a 158-year old law that was trotted out by the Department of Justice during the Obama administration to go after lenders that made underwriting errors on FHA mortgages was overkill, many experts say.

The DOJ used the False Claims Act to bring charges of fraud against lenders, regardless of whether the mistake was intentional or not, says Sharga. Some of these fraud charges could have been made for small administrative errors that were not intended to dupe borrowers.

The lawsuits resulted in billions of dollars in settlements and “confusion among lenders, in part because they had little experience with enforcement actions before the crisis and in part, because the rules weren’t being applied consistently or predictably,” according to a blog post by the Urban Institute.

The result was that many lenders, including giants like Bank of America and Chase, stopped offering FHA loans, which is a primary mortgage product for first-time homebuyers.

“If you use that law, it should be an egregious offense,” Sharga says. “it shouldn’t be a clerical error. You can’t expect lenders to expose themselves in that way.”

In 2019, Ben Carson, the HUD secretary under President Trump, announced that HUD and the DOJ worked together to change the rules around the False Claims Act to woo banks back to FHA lending. These changes clarified and simplified the rules around FHA lending.

For example, the annual lender certification form was reduced to about half a page, calling for only the documentation of certifying officers and employees that FHA lenders are required to be accounted for.

“At one point, this annual certification required lenders to certify the actions of loan processors, loan officers and officers of the company. For some of the banks in this room, that would be literally thousands of people,” Carson said at the 2019 Mortgage Bankers Association conference.

Mortgage insiders like Barry Habib, CEO at MBS Highway, hope this is one Trump administration change that Biden doesn’t roll back, citing the damage it did to first-time homebuyers when big banks yanked FHA products from their shelves.

