For STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) insiders, selling US$5.4m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Even though STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) stock gained 6.7% last week, insiders who sold US$5.4m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$147, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At STAAR Surgical

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP of Commercial Operations and Director of Markets - Europe & China, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$158 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$79.77). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year STAAR Surgical insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:STAA Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of STAAR Surgical

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that STAAR Surgical insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The STAAR Surgical Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at STAAR Surgical in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

