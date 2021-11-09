For Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insiders, selling US$1.6m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Even though Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) stock gained 9.4% last week, insiders who sold US$1.6m worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$24.72, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sprouts Farmers Market

The CEO & Director, Jack Sinclair, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$695k worth of shares at a price of US$26.17 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$24.39. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Sprouts Farmers Market insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SFM Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Insiders at Sprouts Farmers Market Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Sprouts Farmers Market. In total, Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer J. Neal dumped US$120k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Sprouts Farmers Market Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Sprouts Farmers Market Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Sprouts Farmers Market is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Sprouts Farmers Market has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

