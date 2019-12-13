For Semiconductor ETFs in 2020, It'll be All About Demand And Earnings

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up 58.30 percent year-to-date, a staggering ascent and one that puts the benchmark semiconductor exchange traded fund (ETF) ahead of the S&P 500 by a better than 2-to-1 margin.

Assuming SOXX, which tracks the widely followed PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index, trades flat the rest of this year (it probably won't), chip stocks have their work cut out when it comes to mirroring 2019's bullishness in 2020. For SOXX to get anywhere in the ballpark of this year's surge in 2020, that effort will likely boil down to two factors: chip demand and the subsequent earnings generated by companies in this space.

“To keep the rally going, semiconductor companies will need to start posting better-than-expected financial results, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, who was one of the first analysts on Wall Street to get cautious on the group in the second half of 2018,” reports Bloomberg.

Demand is expected to be decent in the year ahead. The highly anticipated 5G rollout will happen, likely bolstering the case for communications chips, the need for cloud, cybersecurity and data-center chips remains strong and SOXX could also benefit from a video game hardware upgrade cycle later in the year.

Pay To Play

While there are credible reasons to believe semiconductor demand will, at the very least, be steady in 2020, investors will pay up for the privilege of entertaining that thesis. As the chart below indicates, the PHLX Semiconductor Index is as richly valued as it has been in a decade.

Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a pair of this year's chip stars and two stocks that combine for over 13 percent of the SOXX roster, reflect the frothy valuations currently found in Chip Land. Nvidia trades at 30.30x next year's earnings, cheap compared to the 37.45x found on rival AMD.

However, there's also a twist to the semiconductor equity thesis: some of these stocks, including high-flying Nvidia are actually under-owned by professional investors.

“Bank of America says several major semiconductor companies are under-owned by funds, creating an ‘attractive opportunity,’” according to Seeking Alpha.

Nvidia is up almost 68 percent this year and, somehow, that stock's ownership level among active fund managers is quite low.

That name owned by 28% of fund managers with 0.90x weighting (vs. semis at 1.19x)” while “BofA also sees Synopsys (SNPS) as ‘particularly attractive’ since the company is “under-owned and underweight” by funds,” according to Seeking Alpha. “KLA (KLAC) also makes the list with only 11.6% fund ownership.”

KLA is the tenth-largest component in SOXX at a weight of nearly 4%.

Earnings Help

In the third quarter, 75% of SOXX components reported better-than-expected earnings and sales with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) joining that group late Thursday. Last month, Applied Materials (AMAT) forecast first-quarter forecast adjusted earnings of 87 cents to 95 cents a share on sales of $3.95 billion to $4.25 billion, well ahead of the 74 cents a share on revenue of $3.71 billion Wall Street was expecting.

Those stocks combine for almost 12% of SOXX and while that's just two stocks, they could be setting the stages for decent chip earnings next year. That's important because data suggest revenue growth will be there.

“Following a 12.8 plunge in 2019, global semiconductor market revenue will rebound to 5.9 percent growth in 2020—an 18-percentage point swing,” according to IHS Markit. “Global revenue will rise to $448 billion next year, up from $422.8 billion in 2019. The deployment of 5G will be the main factor propelling this recovery—not only because of the renewed growth it will bring to the wireless industry—but also due to the wider benefits the wireless technology will bestow on global businesses and economies.”

