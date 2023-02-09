For-Profit College Student Loan Forgiveness List: Are You Eligible?

For-profit colleges can be controversial, and with good reason. These schools enroll 10% of students but make up 50% of student loan defaults, according to the Chicago Booth Review.

As a result, for-profit schools have faced increased scrutiny. In 2016, new regulations were created in response to the high-profile closures of well-known for-profit schools like Corinthian Colleges. The new directive created a process for students to request discharge for their loans due to a school’s misleading or fraudulent conduct.

Consequently, some student loan borrowers may be eligible for discharge of their federal student loans. Here’s how for-profit discharge works and a list of schools that defrauded students and whose alumni may be eligible for discharge.

Why Are Loans From For-profit Schools Sometimes Forgiven?

For-profit colleges are often trade schools or provide specialized certification programs. While they are marketed as alternatives to conventional college programs, they tend to be more expensive than community colleges.

The Center for Analysis of Postsecondary Education and Employment (CAPSEE) reported that graduates from for-profit schools tend to have more student loan debt than other students. Worse, they also have lower median earnings and are more likely to default on their loans.

With those issues in mind, the federal government has increasingly scrutinized the practices for-profit schools use to recruit students and issue financial aid. In some cases, the government found that for-profit schools used deceptive tactics or made misleading promises about potential earnings and the availability of financial aid.

If those schools are found to use fraudulent behaviors or suddenly close, the federal government may discharge the loans of some borrowers that attended those schools since the debt was borrowed based on false or incorrect information.

Who Is Eligible to Get Their Loans Discharged?

If you have federal student loans and attended a for-profit school, you may be eligible for one of the following discharge programs.

Borrower Defense to Repayment

The borrower defense to repayment program is for federal loan borrowers that feel the school they attended misled them or engaged in some form of misconduct. It can also be utilized if your school violated state law related to your student loans. If you qualify, some or all of your federal student loans can be eliminated.

Closed School Discharge

If your college closed while you were in school or shortly after you withdrew, you may be eligible for closed school discharge. If you qualify, up to 100% of your federal student loans can be erased.

False Certification Discharge

The false certification discharge applies to instances where a college falsely certified your eligibility for a federal loan. For example:

A college claimed that you had a high school diploma and were eligible for federal aid when you hadn’t completed high school or its equivalent.

A school certified your eligibility for student loans, but you had a criminal record or physical or mental condition that disqualified you from meeting the state’s legal requirements for employment in your field of study.

A school signed your name on a loan application without your consent.

Do I Need to Apply to Have My Debt Forgiven?

The process to have your loans discharged varies by program, and in some cases, eligible loans may be discharged automatically without action from the borrower. In general, you can follow these guidelines to apply for discharge:

Borrower defense to repayment. You can apply for borrower defense to repayment online; the process takes about 30 minutes. You will need: Your Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID The name of your school and program Your enrollment dates Documentation to support why you believe borrower defense to repayment applies; documentation can include government reports about schools, legal documents, lawsuit results or promotional materials from the college

You can apply for borrower defense to repayment online; the process takes about 30 minutes. You will need: Closed school discharge. If you meet the eligibility requirements for this discharge program and your school closed between November 1, 2013 and July 1, 2020, you will receive an automatic loan discharge. Otherwise, you can contact your loan servicer for details on how to apply.

If you meet the eligibility requirements for this discharge program and your school closed between November 1, 2013 and July 1, 2020, you will receive an automatic loan discharge. Otherwise, you can contact your loan servicer for details on how to apply. False certification discharge. If you believe a school employee falsely certified you to borrow federal student loans, you must complete and submit an application form to your loan servicer. Find complete directions about how to apply on the Federal Student Aid site.

For-profit College Student Loan Forgiveness List

Since 2016, the federal government has taken significant action against predatory for-profit schools—and the amount of loan relief has increased under President Joe Biden. Since he took office, loan relief related to fraudulent institutions totaled $13 billion.

Hundreds of campuses have closed or been found to use fraudulent or misleading practices, entitling millions of borrowers to loan discharge. Below is a list of schools that defrauded students or closed recently. You can find out if your loans are eligible for loan discharge by visiting the Office of Federal Student Aid’s announcement page or searching the FSA site for your school’s name.

