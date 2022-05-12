For Play-to-Earn, Ethereum May Be More Trouble Than It's Worth

By: Joshua Verheul Co-CEO of SparkWorld*

The recent 51-percent attack on the Ronin blockchain, the network powering Axie Infinity, had a price tag of $625 million. While none of the in-game NFTs or crypto were compromised, the loss of money was no picnic, and the freezing of withdrawals and deposits on the Ronin blockchain made many players feel uneasy. But how can developers leave a network powering a game as big as Axie, which boasts over 2.5 million daily users, so vulnerable?

The Ethereum blockchain is the foundation of a multi-billion economy, which is a lucrative space to be for any project. The chain is, however, notorious for its relatively high gas fees and low throughput of around 30 transactions per second. Ethereum’s scalability drawbacks prompted some developers to build sidechains, parallel blockchains linked with the Ethereum mainnet through a so-called bridge.

That’s what Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie, did with Ronin, its own Ethereum sidechain. Ronin only has nine validators—for comparison, Ethereum’s consensus chain, Beacon, has 300,000—and is faster than the ecosystem’s mainnet. As a gaming company, it made sense to prioritize speed. Can you imagine playing a game and having to wait between five and 30 minutes for a transaction? The play-to-earn game would not have had the same appeal, impatient millennials would have jumped ship before their first transaction got confirmed.

But convenience came at a cost, and Axie should've foreseen these security issues. Sky Mavis controlled four out of nine validators, and a lousy mistake left the fifth one exposed, ultimately enabling the hackers to overtake the entire network. By hijacking the bridge connecting the sidechain with the Ethereum mainnet, the hackers were able to make off with the ETH and the USDC locked into it. The lapse in security should’ve set off alarm bells long before the hack took place.

To ETH or not to ETH?

To prevent another large-scale incident of this caliber, developers opting to build their games on sidechains, especially those of their own, must consider the security implications of their decision. Through their sheer scale, layer-1 chains are more resistant to 51-percent attack scenarios, making them a safer bet for gaming developers.

While it’s nearly impossible for a sidechain to replicate the scale of a layer-1, there are other security measures that developers can undertake. They must work to ensure the decentralization of their chains and conduct regular and rigorous security audits of their protocols. Such measures could come with some budgetary strain and cost the network some speed, but neither compares to the monetary and reputational losses of a successful hack.

But there is also another way to ensure security for users. Developers could build on layer-1 chains competing with Ethereum such as Avalanche, WAX, or BNB Chain. All of them run on some version of the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanisms, enabling higher throughput compared to Ethereum.

The downside would be that other layer-1 chains don’t have Ethereum's market cap, and their overall economies lag behind those of the DeFi king in terms of volume. But safer and more secure transactions may outweigh this.

The Ethereum upgrade

The upcoming Ethereum upgrade moves the network from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, with the developers expecting the throughput to skyrocket as a result. This would give Ethereum an edge over other layer-1 chains by putting it on an equal footing with rivals for scalability and gas fees while keeping its early-starter lead in market cap. It would seem the Ethereum upgrade is the perfect solution for the play-to-earn developer dilemma.

That being said, these upgrades are not a given. The developers have been changing their initial promises and pushed off the release date ever since the announcement of Eth2. Migrating to Ethereum is easy from any EVM-compatible chain, which applies to most popular blockchains. Because of this, for now, developers should not be betting only on the Ethereum upgrade but instead focus on other solutions, like building safer bridges or using an alternative to Ethereum.

By building games on layer-1’s other than Ethereum, developers can outsource security to the underlying chain, making their games harder to hack and giving their users more confidence. While Ethereum may seem like the most lucrative blockchain as of yet, until the upgrade comes to fruition, it may be best to simply build games elsewhere.

About the author:

Joshua Verheul is the Co-CEO of Sparkworld* and a DeFi Finance Manager with experience in traditional finance as well as the latest that DeFi has to offer.

