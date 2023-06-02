For People Under 30, Car Loan Delinquencies Hit A 15-Year High. Is The Economy Running Out Of Gas?

Young adults are struggling to make auto loan payments more now than at any time since the Great Recession, according to a quarterly debt report by the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

Nearly 4.6% of auto loan borrowers under 30 years old are in “serious delinquency,” according to the study. That means they’ve missed at least 90 days of payments.

Their delinquency rate in the first quarter is up 1.56 percentage points from a year earlier, boosting it to the highest level since late 2009, when Americans were reeling from the 2008 financial crisis.

Auto loan delinquencies for nearly all age groups went up during the first quarter of 2023. But the increase was far larger among young adults—a group more likely to struggle with debt overall, as they tend to be paid less than older workers and, in many cases, are saddled with student loan debt as well. The report noted that auto and student loan debt had the highest increases in the first quarter of 2023, rising by $10 billion and $9 billion respectively for the quarter.

Does a Rise in Auto Loan Delinquencies Mean a Recession Is Coming?

Higher delinquency rates do not always foretell a recession but can be a strong indicator that the economy is waning.

Indeed, top economists have predicted at least a small recession could hit as soon as later this year. Worries about the U.S. government breaching its debt ceiling have added to the recession fears.

“Even the anticipation of these problems does have consequences on the economy and does have consequences on the financial markets,” said Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee during a May 28 appearance on Face The Nation. “In a way, this couldn’t be happening at a worse time.”

What’s more, consumer loan rates have skyrocketed over the past year as the Federal Reserve has continued to hike the federal funds rate—which it’s done 10 times since 2022—in order to combat rising inflation.

Americans Are Saddled With More Debt Overall

Higher car loan debt isn’t just about higher interest rates. Cars are more expensive now, owing to the aftereffects of Covid-era shortages caused by high demand and supply chain disruptions.

In December 2022, the average price of a new vehicle hit a record high of $49,507, according to Cox Automotive, which owns Kelley Blue Book, the auto industry bible. By the end of April, the typical price of a new car had cooled a bit—averaging $48,275—but was still up 5% from a year ago.

The total amount of auto loan debt in the U.S. also jumped by $10 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to the New York Fed. That’s a long-term trend: Auto loan balances have been on an upward swing since 2011.

Related: Best Auto Loan Rates

Overall, household debt jumped by $148 billion to $17.05 trillion in the first quarter, the report said.

When people have more debt, there’s a greater chance they’ll default. This is especially the case when the economy is fragile.

What To Do if You’re Struggling With Auto Loan Payments

If you’re struggling financially, it’s critical to call your lender before you miss a payment. Often the lender can help with a loan modification or refinance to make the loan more affordable. But it’s harder for a borrower to get that help once they’ve missed payments and gone into default or foreclosure.

The other reason to solve your loan problem before you miss a payment is that you might be able to refinance with another lender at a better rate or term. If you miss a payment and then shop around, your credit report will show it, and a lender may deny your application or charge you more for the loan.

Related: Best Auto Loan Refinance Lenders

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.