For PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) insiders, selling US$2.7m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Despite the fact that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stock rose 4.2% last week, insiders who sold US$2.7m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$92.10, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PACCAR

The Independent Director, Alison Carnwath, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$92.13 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$86.48. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in PACCAR didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:PCAR Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Does PACCAR Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PACCAR insiders own about US$534m worth of shares (which is 1.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PACCAR Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PACCAR shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of PACCAR, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PACCAR. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with PACCAR and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

