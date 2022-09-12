For Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insiders, selling US$840k worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

Even though Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock gained 3.8% last week, insiders who sold US$840k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$69.97, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microchip Technology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Ganesh Moorthy for US$458k worth of shares, at about US$57.70 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$66.96. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In total, Microchip Technology insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:MCHP Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

Are Microchip Technology Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter we saw CEO, President & Director Ganesh Moorthy spend US$458k on shares. But that was only a smidgen more than the US$458k worth of sales. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Microchip Technology insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$740m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Microchip Technology Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. While we gain confidence from high insider ownership of Microchip Technology, we can't say the same about their transactions in the last year, in the absence of further purchases. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Microchip Technology. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Microchip Technology you should be aware of.

